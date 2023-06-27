David Beckham shows no interest in Gigi Hadid at Jacquemus PFW show

David Beckham showed no interest in taking snaps of Gigi Hadid at Jacquemus PFW show as he attended the event with his wife Victoria.



The famous couple were attending the Jacquemus show during Paris Fashion Week which featured an outdoor runway near sun-soaked Versailles.



Former footballer David, 48, sat front row with his designer wife, 49, and captured the models as they passed, but quickly faced his phone to the ground when Gigi strolled by.

The 28 stunner looked drop-dead gorgeous in sheer lace lingerie complete with knee-high socks as she left very little to the imagination.

Gigi previously walked in Posh's PFW show last year alongside her gorgeous sister Bella, 26.

The model looked nothing short of sensational as she strutted her stuff alongside pal Kendal Jenner, 27.

David was previously spotted appearing to have a cheeky stare at Gigi's elder sister as if he was completely in awe.

During a 2018 football game in Paris after a warm greeting, while Bella's eyes were fixed on the game David's seemed to wonder over to the beauty.

Months later they were reunited at a Dior Homme show in Tokyo where they sat stiffly next to one another.