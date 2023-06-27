Prince Louis’ ‘perpetual meme’ sparks ‘huge’ problem for Prince William, Kate Middleton

Prince Louis, the five-year-old son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, made an appearance at the Glastonbury Festival in England over the weekend, but not in the way one might expect it.

Louis’ face was printed on a large flag held up in the crowd. In the image was of the moment during last year’s Platinum Jubilee when Louis’ reacted to the RAF fly-past, which seemingly delighted the late Queen, as he screamed while covering his ears.

According to royal expert Daniela Elser, the royal family has an opportunity to end its “century’s long curse of the spare” and the time is right now.

Elser shared in her comment piece for News.com.au that while Louis “will guarantee Fleet Street’s photo editors a cheeky, charming shot” which will have one “thoroughly charmed and delighted by,” but she warned to have reached “a tipping point.”

The expert compared the much public attention received by the little royal as having a similar attention to Prince Harry when he was a young adult, which him led to being bitter about it today.

“Louis has gone from royal kidlet to pop culture caricature; from child to entertaining character.” She explained the viral image now also poses a “huge challenge” for William and Kate as Louis may become a “perpetual meme.”

Elser reasoned, “Charlotte and Louis are facing lives which will largely be defined by what they are not – not future monarchs, not the first born, not the child whose face will one day be on every pound coin in existence.”

She added that Charlotte and Louis “could well be expected to sacrifice many of the freedoms of normal life for the sake of the crown, but will never actually get a go at wearing it.”

According to biographer Tom Quinn, “George is already treated differently, not by his parents, but by other people and that Louis seems to play up to get attention.”

Elser surmised that “we owe it to Louis to not make a joke out of him, to not render him a punchline or a cartoonish figure,” otherwise in 30 years’ time, Louis would “sitting on a couch and pouring out his hurt feelings to Oprah’s hologram.”