Meghan Markle has ‘an ace up her sleeve’ for next move amid axed deals

Meghan Markle is already cooking up a plan despite receiving criticism from Hollywood talent moguls.

In April, it was revealed that the Duchess of Sussex had signed on William Morris Endeavor (WME), a Hollywood talent agency that has represented major stars including Dwayne Johnson, Adele, and tennis player Serena Williams.

According to Page Six, Ari Emmanuel, who helms WME, himself is “hands on” with Meghans’s account and on daily calls about her new projects.

Moreover, a source close to Meghan revealed to the outlet that she is keeping quiet about her next business move like a calm before the storm.

“Meghan has an ace up her sleeve,” said a Hollywood insider.

Plans for her much-publicised entrepreneurial project will be released in the next few months, sources said, as she has reportedly been busy working on a new project akin to Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop.

Meghan was previously criticised by Jeremy Zimmer, Chief Executive at United Talent Agency, who called her “a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent” as he spoke to Semafor at the 2023 Cannes Lions advertising festival last week.

However, it was revealed that UTA, which is a rival agency to WME, was “actively pursuing” the former Suits actress, per sources cited by Page Six.

“So, then why did Jeremy have multiple agents trying to sign Meghan? They were in serious pursuit. One of their agents was recently actively pursuing her.”

Another source familiar with the situation said that Meghan never spoke with UTA agents.