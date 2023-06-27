Prince Harry and Meghan Markle getting a ‘bit of kicking’ from showbiz bigwigs

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are having bad time in the media as their remaining business deals hang by a balance.

Daily Express royal reporter Richard Palmer expressed that the Sussexes are getting a “bit of kicking” from the industry bigwigs amid their faltering deals with big companies.

“Perhaps they will make a comeback yet but the Sussexes are getting a bit of a kicking from showbiz types at the moment, the royal expert tweeted in response to a story detailing the Sussexes’ fall from graces of Hollywood.

In the wake of the axed Spotify deal of Prince Harry and Meghan, Jeremy Zimmer, Chief Executive at United Talent Agency, blasted the Suits actress as ‘untalented.’

“Turns out Meghan Markle was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent,” Jeremy Zimmer told Semafor at the 2023 Cannes Lions advertising festival last week.

“And, you know, just because you’re famous doesn’t make you great at something,” he added.

Zimmer, who co-founded UTA in 1991, has represented major stars throughout his career including Mariah Carey, Bryan Cranston, DJ Khaled, Chelsea Handler and Kevin Hart.

Earlier this month, Spotify and the Sussexes’ own company, Archewell issued a joint statement announcing the end of the deal by mutual consent.

Harry and Meghan had lost out on their Spotify which was worth $20 million dollars just after airing one season of the show. According to a source cited by Variety, Spotify had been expecting more content from Archewell Audio. Nearly three years after signing the contract, only one series has been released.

Sources close to Spotify also said the royal couple did not meet the productivity benchmark required to receive the full headline payout from the deal, according to the Wall Street Journal.

However, after reports of Harry and Meghan facing pressure from Netflix made headlines, a spokesperson the streaming service refuted the claims saying they will ‘continue to work together on a number of projects.’