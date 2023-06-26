Succession stars Brian Cox and Nicholas Braun strike a pose at Paris Fashion Week

Despite the conclusion of the Emmy-winning HBO series "Succession," fans of the show were treated to a delightful reunion as Nicholas Braun, 35, and Brian Cox, 77, posed together at the Loewe Menswear Spring 2024 runway presentation during Paris Fashion Week.

The actors, who played prominent roles in the Emmy-winning show, were captured together in photographs alongside Cox's wife, actress Nicole Ansari-Cox. The trio showcased their impeccable fashion choices, embracing stylish summer ensembles that perfectly suited the sunny Parisian weather.

Brian Cox, renowned for his portrayal of media mogul Logan Roy, exuded sophistication in a blue button-down shirt and navy pants adorned with striking lighter blue stripes on each side. He completed his bright and summery look with a white t-shirt and pristine white sneakers. Ansari-Cox looked effortlessly chic in an oversized white shirt, tan pants, and nude kitten heels.

Nicholas Braun, who portrayed Logan's nephew Greg Hirsch on the show, opted for a fashionable coordinated outfit featuring a shirt and shorts with vibrant green, red, and yellow stripes. Like his former co-star, he sported a pair of crisp white sneakers to complete his ensemble.

Expressing her appreciation for the stylish Parisian experience, Ansari-Cox took to her Instagram Story to thank everyone involved. She shared a photograph of herself, Cox, and hairstylist Bjorn Krischker, expressing gratitude to Loewe for the incredible weekend in Paris.

Additionally, she extended her thanks to stylist Venk Modur, who also works with her husband, and acknowledged the providers of her elegant earrings. Notably, Ansari-Cox gave a special shout-out to hairstylist Bjorn Krischker for creating her stunning hair and makeup look on that day, expressing her gratitude for his exceptional work.

