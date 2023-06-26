Elton John’s Glastonbury show sees lucky couple get engaged

One couple took a break from watching as he brought out Brandon Flowers to sing a duet

Elton John’s Glastonbury show is already being hailed as the best headline act ever, but it became all the more memorable for two couples.

The 76-year-old took to the pyramid stage to give a two-hour-long performance which included four special guests. While he took the show by storm, the cameraman from BBC took to show the awed reactions from the audience, hence catching on to a special interaction.

One couple took a break from watching Elton as he brought out the frontman of The Killers, Brandon Flowers to sing a duet on their 1971 smash hit song Tiny Dancer. A man dropped to his knee while surrounded by fellow fans at Worthy Farm to propose to his significant other.

The cameraman managed to catch the special moment just as it took place, broadcasting it to millions of viewers watching from home. Audience members later took to social media to discuss the moment, with one user writing:

“Anyone catch the proposal in the Elton John audience? It looked like she said Yes! BBC footage during Tiny Dancer. Beautiful moment. #Elton #Glastonbury #glastonbury2023.”

Another added: “Was that a proposal in the Elton crowd just then? #Glastonbury'; 'Oh god the proposal has sent me over the edge, getting a bit dusty in here #Elton #Glastonbury.”

“Was that a proposal at Elton!?!? Cuutteee'; 'Getting Elton and Brandon Flowers to play during your proposal takes some beating tbf….,” added a third user.