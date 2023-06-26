Leigh-Anne Pinnock to ‘show everybody what I'm made of’ with solo career

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, a member of the British girl group Little Mix, is venturing into solo music after the band's hiatus, with her debut single Don't Say Love.

On the red carpet of the 2023 BET Awards, Pinnock spoke with PEOPLE about her new track and upcoming album, expressing her enthusiasm to “show everybody what I'm made of.”

"I feel good. The reception to the single's been incredible. I'm excited to be in the States promoting it, and just seeing everyone's reaction has just been amazing," Pinnock told PEOPLE. "It's been fun."

According to Pinnock, 31, her new single is just a glimpse of the music that will be featured on her debut solo album. "For me, it was important to incorporate the genres that I've loved listening to growing up and even now," she said of her new album's inspiration. "So, reggae, R&B, Afrobeats, a little bit of garage."

"I wanted to fuse these genres and put my stamp on it. I’m really excited for the album," she said excitedly. "It’s coming together really nicely."

Pinnock has revealed that her forthcoming project will allow her to showcase a side of her musical talent that she was not able to fully exhibit during her time with Little Mix.

"I definitely think there's a lot more to Leigh-Anne than you even know," she adds.

Little Mix stated in December 2021 that they would be going on hiatus after their 2022 tour, but they reassured their fans that the band was “not splitting up”.



