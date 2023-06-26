'The Kerala Story' director prepares audience for another gripping story 'Bastar'

'Bastar' is slated to release on April 5, 2024

The Kerala story director Sudipto Sen has prepared audience for his new film, Bastar by releasing it's first look.

Sen and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah have once again teamed up to bring out another gripping yet a possible controversial film after The Kerala Story.

Sunshine Pictures, taking it to their Twitter handle, dropped the first look of the new film along with a caption that read: “Unveiling our next, #Bastar. Prepare to witness another gripping true incident that will leave you speechless. Mark your calendars for April 5, 2024.”

The poster read: “Hidden truth that will take the nation by a storm."

The Kerala Story director previously spilled beans about this project while talking to ETimes. He revealed that Bastar is going to be based on the Maoist movement in India, reports India Today.

"My next film is about fifty years of the Maoist movement in India. I will be directing this film for The Kerala Story producer Vipul Shah ji. Working with him on The Kerala Story was an extremely satisfying experience”, stated Sen.

The Kerala Story was making headlines a few months back for having a controversial topic revolving around ISIS, terrorism and religion. The same director-producer duo is now making another film, Bastar based on true incidents.