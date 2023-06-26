Harry Styles' cheeks turn red while interacting with fan at Belgium concert

Harry Styles is currently busy with his music tour

Harry Styles' fans made him blush hard during a fun interaction amidst his Belgium show.

While he was enthralling the audience with his spectacular show at Festival Park in Werchter, Harry took a moment to have a fun interaction with one of the fans attending the show.

He reached out to the fans standing across the barriers and asked one girl for her name. In response, she told harry that her name is Lauren in a Belgian accent.

During the interaction, the Watermelon Sugar singer continued talking to her with interest to know more details about the date and age.

The girl revealed that was 26 and was about to turn 27 after which the 29-year-old singer asked her how she spent her 26th birthday and if she had any goals and dreams for the next year.

The fan girl immediately took the advantage of the question and expressed harry-themed desires, which made the former band member of One Direction blush and turn away.

He laughed and turned all pink hearing her desires, reports Entertainment Tonight.

To respond, he raised the microphone and said in a teasing manner: “It’s not your birthday yet… or is it.” the crowd in the hall gave a roar.

He then clarified that he was only joking with Lauren, saying that it is “a family show, or is it?”

Harry Styles is currently busy with his ongoing music tour.