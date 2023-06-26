Sir Elton John fights tears as he pays tribute to George Michael during Glastonbury

Tearful Sir Elton John could not hold back his tears as he paid a heartfelt tribute to his friend.



The Cold Heart singer stunned Glastonbury's crowd on Sunday night as he paid a heartfelt tribute to late singer George Michael on what would have been his 60th birthday.

The pop legend, 76, who was close friends with the late singing legend, was left in tears as he took to the iconic Pyramid Stage for the final UK show of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

The superstar singer chose his famous 1974 ballad hit Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me, as the crowd was left in absolute awe during the emotional moment.

Elton introduced the song with a moving preamble to his late friend George - who died to natural causes aged 53 on December 2016 - as today would have mark his 60th birthday.