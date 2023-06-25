Human remains found near the site actor Julian Sands went missing on Mount Baldy

Officials confirmed on Saturday that human remains have been found on Mount Baldy where actor Julian Sands went missing

Officials have verified that human remains were found in the area where Julian Sands disappeared while hiking on California's Mount Baldy.

San Fernando Police Department released a statement on Saturday that read: "At about 10:00 a.m., civilian hikers contacted the Fontana Sheriff’s Station after they discovered human remains in the Mt. Baldy wilderness.”

"Fontana Station deputies, along with the Sheriff’s Department’s Emergency Operations Division, responded to the scene."

While the authorities did not specifically identify Julian Sands, they did find the human remains in the same location on Mount Baldy in California where the Ocean's Thirteen actor was reported missing during a hike in January.

"The decedent was transported to the Coroner’s Office, pending positive identification. Identification should be completed next week," the statement said.

Last week, the Sands family released a statement through the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, stating, "We are deeply grateful to the search teams and coordinators who have worked tirelessly to find Julian," they said.

"We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer."

"Although missing hiker, Julian Sands, was not located during the recent search mission, the case remains active. We want to thank all the individuals who assisted in the June 17 search and the previous search missions," the office added, concluding the tweet.

On January 13, Julian Sands was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl region by his wife, Evgenia Citkowitz.