Pink looks stunning in swimsuit while taking ice bath backstage

Pink showed off her technique for preparing to take the stage at the British Summertime Festival in Hyde Park in a new video. The singer posted a clip for her 9.8 million followers as she attempted to cool down in the heat.

She showed off her toned figure as she donned a pink backless swimsuit and beamed at the camera while relaxing backstage at the festival on a deck chair. The video then transitioned into another scene where she was seen making her way between her massive trailers before settling herself in an ice bath.

As she lowered herself into the freezing water, she claimed: “Man that's cold. Oh gosh, it hurts just so much.”

She captioned the video, writing: “HYDE PARK NIGHT ONE OF TWO!!!! Gettin it all in before we go get it!!!! SEE YA SOON CUTIE PATOOTIES.”

The singer took to the stage for the second night as headliner over the weekend in London, making waves while donning a silver sequin jacket over a bejewelled bodysuit, complete with nude fishnets.

Pink, whose birth name is Alecia Moore, styled her pink hair in an edgy mohawk, showing off the buzzcut hiding underneath. She proved her physical prowess to everyone attending as she performed an acrobatic aerial display.

She was then joined by Gwen Stefani in the evening who similarly turned heads with an iconic performance.