Prince Harry needs to ‘drip feed’ royal stories: ‘Finally seems to be getting it’

Experts believe Prince Harry is finally starting to realize he will have to ‘give more and more’ to make the public satisfied.

These claims and insights have been shared by royal commentator Mary Madigan.

She started the entire conversation off by noting that she’s ‘found out’ Prince Harry’s problem “and it has nothing to do with how liberal they were with the word ‘chase’.”

According to News.com.au she believes, “Harry’s shot himself in the foot and everyone’s lost their goodwill towards the couple and at this point not even Kris Jenner can save them … okay, she still can.”

Ms Madigan also noted that there is ‘no doubt’ that “Royal life is brutal, old fashion and obscenely public, and there was no denying that Meghan was dealing with racism on a mass scale” either.

But the couple’s decision to move to the US set the slate for their downfall, because “this is when it all starts to go wrong.”

“Harry leaving the royal family meant that he was no longer, well, a royal. At least not in the traditional sense.”

“Harry’s grown up where the very fact he was a prince was enough. He got to attend any event under the sun, and everyone was excited that a British royal was in the room.”

Before “he didn’t have to be funny, charming, clever or even talented. His only job was to be a royal, which was enough for the public to adore him.”

“Now he isn’t a royal, well, he isn’t an active royal and suddenly the public wants a bit more from him.”

Even though “he has already written his book and complained about his family like a Big Brother contestant moaning about all the other people in the house in the diary room.”

“So Ms Madigan questioned “what is left? Harry isn’t bringing anything to the table, and it is making everyone a bit fed up with him.”