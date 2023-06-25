Lewis Capaldi fans sing Someone You Love as singer grapples with Tourette's syndrome during performance

Lewis Capaldi's fans showed their unwavering support as he grappled with symptoms of Tourette's syndrome during his performance at Glastonbury on Saturday.

Despite his challenges, Lewis was determined to continue with his set, and his dedicated fans rallied around him. The emotional climax came when the crowd joined together to sing "Someone You Loved" in support of the artist.

Lewis walked across the Pyramid Stage, singing brief snippets of the song, while the audience sang out in full voice, creating a heartwarming scene of unity.

Following the show, numerous fans took to Twitter to express their admiration and send words of encouragement to Lewis. Many confessed to being moved to tears during the final song of his set. They emphasized that the Scottish musician had no need to apologize, praising his exceptional performance and commending his resilience in completing the show despite his personal struggles.

One fan tweeted, "Blown away @LewisCapaldi at Glastonbury. I’ve been coming for years and that’s one of the best sets I’ve ever seen. Absolutely nothing to apologize for, everyone around me was WEEPING by the end. Amazing."

Despite the incredible support from his fans, Lewis appeared downcast as he left the stage. He expressed his gratitude to his fans, acknowledging their unwavering support and helping him through the performance.

He stated, "I wanted to come back and do Glastonbury because it is so incredible, so I just wanted to thank you all for coming and watching us."

Lewis went on to say, "I was s**t-scared but you really made me feel at ease. It genuinely means a lot for me to be here. If I never get to be here again, this has been enough."