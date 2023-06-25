Prince Harry wanted Archie and Lilibet role in his podcast before Spotify cut deal

Prince Harry had reportedly pitched an idea to producers of Spotify to include his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to his podcast before the deal was cancelled earlier this month.



According to a report by Express Daily, the Duke of Sussex exchanged views with the producers on an episode on fatherhood, suggesting he could speak on his own experience bringing up kids Archie, four and Lilibet, two.

The Prince reportedly also wanted to speak to public figures such as Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump about their childhood and upbringing besides an episode around fatherhood.

The claims came days after the music streaming giant and Meghan and Harry shared a joint statement to confirm their multi-million deal has been terminated.

The joint statement reads: "Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together."