Prince Harry wanted Archie and Lilibet role in his podcast before Spotify cut deal

Prince Harry had reportedly pitched an idea to producers of Spotify to include his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to his podcast before the deal was cancelled earlier this month.
According to a report by Express Daily, the Duke of Sussex exchanged views with the producers on an episode on fatherhood, suggesting he could speak on his own experience bringing up kids Archie, four and Lilibet, two.
The Prince reportedly also wanted to speak to public figures such as Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump about their childhood and upbringing besides an episode around fatherhood.
The claims came days after the music streaming giant and Meghan and Harry shared a joint statement to confirm their multi-million deal has been terminated.
The joint statement reads: "Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together."
In April, it was revealed that Meghan Markle had signed on William Morris Endeavor , while Prince Harry did not
She teamed her sporty ensemble with a pair of circular sunglasses
Prince William showed concern after three soldiers fainted during the Trooping of the Colour event
‘Riverdale’ on Netflix will be concluding this year, with its finale slated to release in August 2023
Gal Gadot will be next seen in 'Heart of Stone' with Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt
Ben Smith-Petersen attended Lisa Marie Presley's funeral alongside his wife Riley Keough at Graceland earlier this year