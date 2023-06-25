Katie Holmes’ rep responds to dating rumours with talent agent, Jeremy Barber

Katie Holmes is still single and not mingling with her talent agent, Jeremy Barber, despite their recent spotting.

On Saturday, June 24th, 2023, the Dawson’s Creek alum, 44, was spotted embracing Barber on a sidewalk during her stroll in New York City.

During the outing, Holmes was dressed in a casual attire, a white T-shirt, grey pleated skirt and Adidas sneakers, as she smiled sharing a hug with Barber, who was also seen in a happy mood holding his beverage.

However, according to Page Six, Holmes’ rep refuted the claims that the actress has anything romantic taking place with her talent agent.

Barber is a partner in the Motion Picture Literary and Talent Departments at UTA, the talent agency Holmes signed with in December 2022.

The platonic outing came more than six months after she and boyfriend Bobby Wooten III called it quits after eight months of dating.

“Katie and Bobby broke up last week,” a source told Us Weekly in December, explaining that the two simply “didn’t work out together for the long run.”

The insider added that the Batman Begins actress was “no longer [talking] about him to his friends.”

Before she started dating Wooten, Holmes was involved with chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. for eight months until May 2021. She also quietly dated Jamie Foxx for six years, but they reportedly broke up in May 2019.

In her longest public relationship, Holmes was married to Mission Impossible actor, Tom Cruise, from 2006 to 2012. The Alone Together actress and the Top Gun actor, 60, share 17-year-old daughter Suri.