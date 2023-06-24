Kate Middleton 'lookalike' Emily Andre attracts massive praise from fans

Emily Andre and her musician husband Peter Andre turned heads as they got all glammed up for a romantic date night at the luxurious London hotel.



Singer Peter Andre just turned to Instagram on Saturday to share a series of glam snaps of his outing with wife, Emily, for a date night in London.

Undoubtedly, the Mysterious Girl singer looked smashing in a black blazer and a pink shirt, but it was Emily who stole the attention of fans, who dubbed her as a Kate Middleton lookalike.



The 50-year-old musician's wife Emily, 33, twinned with him in terms of the colour scheme, attracting massive applause from fans.

The first photo shows happy couple smiling together for a sweet selfie, which also gave fans a glimpse of Emily’s hair and makeup look.

Emily, who impressed fans with her sweet smile as Prince William's wife always has on her face, looked gorgeous as she wore a light layer of foundation, mascara on her top lashes, thick, full eyebrows and a nude lip. She wore her hair down and straight in a middle parting to elevate her look.

She donned a pink and purple midi dress complete with ruched sleeves that was cinched in at the waist. The garment featured purple roses in a cross formation with added pink crosses in different shades. She completed the look with a pastel pink purse and a pair of open toe heels. Emily's style was reminiscent of Kate Middleton's wardrobe.

And taking to the social media platform, fans couldn't wait to compliment the couple and quickly compared Andre's sweetheart to the future Queen, with one commenting: "Your wife is so classy, she always reminds me of Kate (Middleton).”

Other admirers also appeared agreeing the complement and showered love on the sweet couple.

Emily and Peter romance began when she was a 20-year-old medical student at Bristol University at the time and 16 years younger than the Australian singer who had just emerged from a very public marriage breakdown with Katie Price in 2009.

The Mysterious Girl singer became involved in her parents' charity and visited Zanzibar in 2012 where he saw them try to save a critically ill baby's life. "During that trip I had feelings for her like I couldn't believe," Andre told The Sun.

Emily, the Somerset doctor, attracted massive praise from fans during her appearances on daytime TV shows such as Lorraine, a reality TV series about her family and interviews.