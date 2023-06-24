Florence Pugh earns shocking £1 million from her movies

Reports further claim that her tax bill escalated from £23,500 to £109,000

Florence Pugh has reportedly made a whopping £1 million from the films that she appeared in 202, including the controversial Don’t Worry Darling. According to Richard Eden from The Daily Mail, accounts for her company Flo Pug Ltd show a shocking leap in earnings.

To be specific, a surprising leap from £531,000 to around £1.5 million from the twelve months leading up to August of last year. The business channels the money she has earned through her films which last year majorly included Don't Worry Darling and Puss In Boots: The Last Wish.

Reports further claim that her tax bill escalated from £23,500 to £109,000. The Little Women star reportedly got an advance of £380,000 from the company which she went on to pay back in its entirety.

What’s more, the actress is set to star in one of the biggest flicks of the year: Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer which will star big names like Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt and more.

The film will follow J. Robert Oppenheimer, who was an American theoretical physicist as well as the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory which went on to become responsible for the creation of the first atomic bombs in the Manhattan Project.

Watch the trailer for Oppenheimer below: