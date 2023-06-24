Tom Cruise showers love on 'Mission: Impossible 7' crew for filming amid challenges

File Footage

Tom Cruise showered love on the entire cast and crew of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning for completing the shoot of the film despite facing challenges due to pandemic.

The onset of the global Covid19 pandemic caused an abrupt pause in shooting preparations for the seventh installment of the action-thriller.

To adapt to the situation, production was relocated from Warner Bros Studios in Leavesden to Longcross Film Studios in Surrey, a location where film shooting proceeded under strict protocols.

Talking about his decision to continue filming during the pandemic, Cruise, who also serves as the movie producer, hailed his team for working amid “that very challenging time.”

“Listen, we had to do it and I’m very proud of my crew,” the superstar said while speaking to Metro.co.uk ahead of the release of the highly anticipated film.

The Hollywood hunk added, “We presented it to them last night, them and their families, and it was lovely because I got an opportunity to really thank them all personally.”

“It’s something that we can all be proud of, what we accomplished to keep people working and keep people going during that very challenging time.

“And I say, ‘Look at what we have, look at what we all did together,’” the Top Gun star said before adding that it was “very important” to him that the seventh movie of the hit franchise do well with it’s audience.

“You know, I always make my movies for an audience, and you always want them to work – but even more so now,” Cruise said.

The seventh installment of Mission: Impossible will hit the theaters on July 12th, 2023 with Part two of the movie slated to be released in 2024.