Kanye West forcing Bianca Censori to dress like Kim Kardashian to pretend he’s still with her

File Footage

Kanye West may have been forcing his wife Bianca Censori to dress like his ex Kim Kardashian so he could pretend he is still with the reality TV star, claimed expert while dishing on the ladies' similar fashion taste.



Recently, the architectural designer donned red coloured, full-body outfit which extending to her shoes, holding much resemblance to the Skim founder’s 2020 Halloween outfit.

This is not the first time she has sparked such comparisons as previously people used to call her a Kim look-a-alike because of their similar choice of outfits.



Bianca also bleached her dark hair, something that Kim has also done to her locks. She even wore sheer tights while stepping out with West for a KFC run just like The Kardashians star.

Similarly, while stepping out for a Balenciaga Fashion show, Bianca wore shades, slicked-back hair, and a halter top, a style previously worn by Kim.

While speaking to The Sun, a psychiatrist and author Carole Lieberman, M.D., said, "It isn’t a coincidence that Bianca is copying Kim’s style.”



"She knows that Kanye is still in love with Kim, so she’s trying to take on Kim’s attributes to make him forget Kim and see her as the better version," she added.

She deduced that this way, Kanye, who now goes by Ye, will "choose to stay with her instead" of going back to his ex-wife, with whom he shares four kids.

However, she also shared another possibility regarding such similarities between the fashion choices of Kim and Bianca, adding that it may be Kanye’s doings.

"[It could also be because] Bianca is under Kanye’s control and he is making her wear these clothes so that he can pretend he’s still with Kim," the expert shared.