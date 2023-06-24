Johnny Depp daughter Lily-Rose's 'chemistry' with 070 Shake is 'off the charts'

Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose's 'chemistry' with 070 Shake is 'off the charts'

Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Hollywood star Johnny Depp, has superb chemistry with her girlfriend 070 Shake whose real name is Danielle Balbuena.

Speaking of the romance, a source spilt to Us Weekly that The Idol star and the rapper “spend as much time together as possible.”

“Lily is proud to be with Dani and doesn’t care if the whole world knows,” the source said of the pair, adding, “Their chemistry is off the charts and they spend as much time together as possible.”

The actor-model confirmed her romance with a PDA filled outing at LAX as she was seen locking lips with the Guilty Conscience hitmaker following her return from 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Later, she gushed over her relationship with Balbuena on Instagram by sharing a snap of them kissing with caption, “Four months [with] my crush.”

Previously, a source told Daily Mail that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has no issues with daughter dating a girl as he is “no stranger to sexual fluidity.”

The source told the publication, “Johnny was one of the first people to know about Danielle because Lily and him share everything with each other.”

“Lily believes she is in love and there is nothing more than Johnny wants in this world than for her to love and be loved by someone who deserves her.

“He has not been the biggest fan of some of her ex-boyfriends, but there is a reason why Lily and these men did not work out.

The insider went on add that Depp thinks “it is super cool” that his daughter, whom he shares with ex Vanessa Paradis, is with “a musician because he is a musician.”

According to the outlet, the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star sees “similarities in style and overall vibe” between himself and Danielle.

“They say that girls fall for guys like their dads, but it seems that girls fall for girls like their dads too,” the insider said.