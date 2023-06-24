Kate Middleton opts for bold outfit for first Royal Ascot as Princess of Wales

Kate Middleton made sure she made a noticeable appearance as she attended the Royal Ascot for the first time as the Princess of Wales.

On Friday, June 23rd, 2023, Kate stepped out for the races in Berkshire in a brilliant red tea-length dress with a draped V-neckline and slightly puffed long sleeves by Alexander McQueen.

The label has been a favourite of the princess, having designed her memorable wedding gown in 2011, and for other multiple looks.

To pair with her crimson gown, Kate donned a matching floral hat by one of her go-to fascinator designers, Philip Treacy. She accessorised with gold statement earrings and a paper-thin clutch.

Kate rode in a horse-drawn carriage, alongside husband, Prince William, who was dressed in a classic suit and black top hat, coming up behind King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The red hue came as a surprise since Kate has opted for more muted hues in her previous appearances at the Royal Ascot as the Duchess of Cambridge.

The princess seems to have adopted a bolder sense of style ever since she was promoted to her new title after King Charles ascended to the throne, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last September.

Bethan Holt, Fashion News and Features Director of The Daily Telegraph, even said it feels like a whole new mindset.

“I think this is her power moment — she’s easing into the Princess of Wales role and that promotion that she’s had in such a beautiful way,” the style editor previously told People Magazine. “She’s got this big new title, and she’s dressing for that job.”