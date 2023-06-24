Doja Cat announces The Scarlet Tour, featuring Ice Spice and Doechii

Doja Cat announces her highly anticipated tour, The Scarlet Tour, with special guests Ice Spice and Doechii set to join her on stage. The Grammy winner's North American arena tour marks her first official headlining concerts since 2019 and promises an unforgettable experience for fans.

Aligning perfectly with the dark and eerie vibe of her latest single, "Attention," The Scarlet Tour will commence on Halloween, October 31st, in San Francisco.

Doja Cat, will captivate audiences in various cities, including Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Diego, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Miami, New York City, Boston, Detroit, and more. The tour's final performance will take place on December 13th in Chicago.

During the first half of the tour, Doechii, aged 24, will open for the dynamic "Say So" performer. Meanwhile, Ice Spice, aged 23, will accompany Doja Cat for the remaining dates.

This lineup promises an unforgettable experience, as both rappers have enjoyed immense success over the past year.

Fans will have the opportunity to secure their tickets through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program. Presale tickets will be available starting June 28th for fans who register before June 25th at 10 p.m. PT. Limited general tickets will then be released for sale on June 30th at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.