Prince William facing ‘a galling, frustrating, wing-clipping experience’

Prince William has just been branded King Charles’ ‘princely geisha’ rather than heir.

These revelations and admissions have been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She started everything off by explaining Prince William’s role as prince and admitted, “to be the Prince of Wales is to be trapped in limbo for decades on end,” wrote Daniela Elser for News.com.au. “It confers seniority but no extra power.”

According to News.com.au she continued, “It carries with it added responsibility for the crown but also demands certain loyalty to the sovereign.”

At the end of the day, “one is meant to know one’s place like a princely geisha.”

Before concluding Ms Elser also noted how being the Prince of Wales means Prince Harry will be forced to ‘totally swallow his pride’ and “For someone raised to be a king, it can be a galling, frustrating, wing-clipping, swallow-your-pride experience.”