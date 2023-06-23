‘It wasn’t intentional’: Jennifer Lawrence on eating garlic before kissing Liam Hemsworth

A decade after the filming of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1, Jennifer Lawrence has finally addressed the garlic-and-tuna-filled kiss she shared with her co-star Liam Hemsworth on set, clarifying the details.

During a recent appearance on the popular YouTube series Hot Ones, the No Hard Feelings actress responded with a chuckle when host Sean Evans inquired about the alleged kiss, stating that “it was not intentional.”

Hemsworth had told Jimmy Falon on The Tonight Show in November 2014: “Any time I had to kiss Jennifer was pretty uncomfortable. When you look at it on the outside it looks like a great picture. She’s one of my best friends. I love her."

"But if we had a kissing scene, she would make a point of eating garlic or tuna fish or something that was disgusting," he added of their kissing scenes.

However, according to Lawrence, "It was just, like, what I was eating, and then we'd kiss! He should just, you know, get over it,” she said as she laughed about it.

“I am a wimp about standing up for myself,” Lawrence said, revealing that Hemsworth “taught me how to stand up for myself. I would always be like, ‘Please like me! Please like me!’ ”

When asked about the possibility of reprising her role as the resilient protagonist Katniss Everdeen in the Hunger Games franchise, Jennifer Lawrence informed Variety that she would be "totally" open to the idea.

“If Katniss could ever come back into my life, 100 percent," she remarked.



