Paul McCartney clarifies AI technology use speculation in new Beatles song

Paul McCartney has recently clarified artificial intelligence speculation for the upcoming Beatles song.



According to Independent, the iconic band announced earlier this month that they would release a final song which was going to feature all four members from the band including the late John Lennon. It was said that Lennon’s voice was used with the help of AI technology for the single.

However, McCartney took to Twitter on June 22 and cleared out the rumour.

He wrote, “Been great to see such an exciting response to our forthcoming Beatles project. No one is more excited than us to be sharing something with you later in the year.”

“We’ve seen some confusion and speculation about it. Seems to be a lot of guess work out there. Can’t say too much at this stage but to be clear, nothing has been artificially or synthetically created,” revealed the 81-year-old.

“It’s all real and we all play on it. We cleaned up some existing recordings – a process which has gone on for years. We hope you love it as much as we do,” he tweeted.

McCartney previously told BBC Radio 2, “Jackson was able to extricate John’s voice from a ropey little bit of cassette. We had John’s voice and a piano and he could separate them with AI. They tell the machine, ‘That’s the voice. This is a guitar. Lose the guitar’.”

The music artist also remarked, “When we came to make what will be the last Beatles record, it was a demo that John had.”

“We were able to take John’s voice and get it pure through this AI. Then we can mix the record, as you would normally do. So, it gives you some sort of leeway,” added McCartney.