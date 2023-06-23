Alexa Chung wears ring on wedding finger amidst engagement rumours

The two looked as cosy as ever as they took a relaxed stroll around Notting Hill, London

British television presenter and model Alexa Chung was seen stepping out with her boyfriend Tom Sturridge while donning a ring on her ring finger. The outing comes amidst rumours that she and Tom are officially engaged.

The two looked as cosy as ever as they took a relaxed stroll around Notting Hill, London. The 39-year-old model was initially seen wearing the ring earlier this month and she looked as chic as ever in a brown t-shirt, straight-leg jeans and a stylish cream blazer.

Her hair was left open and she opted for a natural makeup look, completing the look with a small black tote bag, drop earrings and a pair of short, dark heels. 37-year-old Tom looked just as dashing in a striped shirt and jacket paired with khaki bottoms and brogues.

This outing comes after the two were spotted earlier shopping for some groceries while she wore the same ring and the piece of jewellery was also with her as she made an appearance on the Instagram story of her friend Pixie Geldof.

Tom was a star on the hit Netflix show The Sandman and has been previously engaged as well, with 41-year-old actress Sienna Miller with who he shares his 1-year-old daughter Marlowe.

Alexa can be seen discussing her ultimate Halloween costumes in the video below: