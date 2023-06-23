Miranda Cosgrove recalls embarrassing on-set mishap during filing of 'iCarly'

Miranda Cosgrove recalls an embarrassing mishap at the set of 'iCarly' when she was 13

iCarly alum Miranda Cosgrove recently recalled an on-set mishap involving a bra insert made of chicken cutlet.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the Despicable Me actress said: “When I was maybe probably 13, I had to jump on a trampoline for one of the web show things. And at the time, I put something in the bra of what I was wearing because I wanted to look like I had bigger boobs.”

“I was jumping on the trampoline and one of them flew out. It was a little thing, I don't even remember what. It was a cutlet or some little thing. ... It flew through the air and they yelled, 'Cut.' And nobody really knew what happened. I knew, of course."

Following the incident, Cosgrove searched frantically for the missing chicken cutlet bra insert. Meanwhile, her co-stars also joined in to investigate and try to determine what had occurred.

"I found it and I think I stuck it in my pocket or something. And Nathan [Kress] at the time kept saying, 'What was that? What flew through the air? What was that?' He would not let it go because he just wanted to figure it out, and he didn't have any idea what it was.”

"And I think Jennette [McCurdy] knew. I feel like she was like, 'Oh, God.' But it was just so embarrassing and I'll never forget it."

iCarly aired on Nickelodeon for five seasons from 2007 to 2012.