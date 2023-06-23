Meghan Markle, Prince Harry suffer another major blow

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have suffered another major blow days after Spotify ended their podcast deal.



According to reports, Meghan and Harry’s application to trademark Archetypes, the Spotify podcast of the Duchess, has reportedly been rejected by the US Patent and Trademark Office.

The Express Daily reported that the royals submitted an application to get exclusive rights to Archetypes, but it was rejected on the basis of a "likelihood of confusion" with an existing brand, by Arizonian firm Archetypes LLC.

Disappointment for Meghan and Harry comes days after Dior rejected the rumours that the Duchess would be the new ambassador of the luxury brand.

Archie and Lilibet doting parents suffered two major setbacks this week days after Spotify cancelled their multi-million deal.

Last week, in a joint statement, Spotify and the royal couple's company said the agreement to produce future series had been terminated.

"Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together," the statement said.