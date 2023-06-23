Prince Harry has ‘made’ Meghan Markle: ‘Would be nothing without him'

Meghan Markle has just been branded a 'C-list actress on a good wicket’ who can't do anything without Prince Harry



These claims and admissions about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been made by royal commentator Mary Madigan.

She started by saying, “Look, things aren’t too dire, I don’t think we’ll see Meghan working at the local supermarket and arguing with customers over the price of plastic bags just yet.”



According to News.com.au, “But she might have to pivot from lazy philanthropist to influencer, and it’s not the stuff dreams are made of.”

“It is undignified, annoying and something you know Kate would be giggling about from her castle in England,” Ms Madigan admitted.

Especially since “before Meghan met Harry she was just a C-list actress on a good wicket thanks to her role in that popular television show Suits.”

Before concluding she also added, “If she hadn’t met a prince, she’d probably be starring in Hallmark movies and dating some ex-athlete with a knee injury.”