Kate Middleton, Prince William honour Windrush generation

Prince William and Kate Middleton have honoured the extraordinary contributions and resilience of the Windrush generation as they marked the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the Empire Windrush on Thursday.



Taking to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously, the Prince and Princess of Wales said, “Today we celebrate Windrush Day, a defining moment in our nation’s history.”



The royal couple, sharing an old video, said: “We honour the extraordinary contributions and resilience of the Windrush generation. #Windrush75.”

Known as the "Windrush generation", thousands of people came to the UK at the invitation of the British government between 1948 and the early 1970s to fill shortages of key workers following World War II.

The Empire Windrush, carrying several hundred migrants, arrived at the port of Tilbury, east of London, on June 22, 1948.

Three-quarters of a century later, the anniversary is a chance for the UK to "recognise and celebrate the immeasurable contribution that they, their children and their grandchildren have made to this country", King Charles said in a statement.