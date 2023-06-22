Missing Titanic submersible: Celebrities react as search continues

Every one seems to be glued to the TVs and newsfeeds as search and rescue teams scour the Atlantic Ocean for the submersible that went missing on Sunday (June 18) during a dive to the Titanic shipwreck site.

Many celebrities and bold-faced names have weighed in with their thoughts as the situation unfolds.

"It's interesting because the Titanic itself went down because of human incompetence and stupidity on the part of, according to the movies, hubris, and the same with this," Joy Behar - "The View" co-presenter said during the Hot Topics segment of her daytime talk show.



"That's the irony of it. They're going to see the same thing is happening to them. It's very sad and scary," Joy Behar added.

Taking to her Instagram, "Real Housewives of New York City" alum Bethenny Frankel said that the decision of five passengers to voyage in the now-missing Titan submersible was a "bad idea".



"Who gets into a submarine that’s not Jacques Cousteau?" Frankel said in an Instagram Reel. "You want to be adventurous? Drink four margaritas and see what happens."

"But going on a submarine, jumping out of airplanes, riding motorcycles, swimming with sharks — all of these things seem like a bad idea, " The Skinnygirl mogul continued.



The former reality star extended her sympathy at the end of the video, telling fans, "It's so tragic and so sad and so terrible. God bless those poor people."

"Praying they make it out alive," she added in her caption. "What do you think of this insane submarine incident?"

Cardi B also showed her concerns about the incident and appeared to be with the families in crisis, urging Brian Szasz - the stepson of the British billionaire who is currently aboard the missing Titan submersible, to be with family instead of enjoying a concert in San Diego while his stepfather, Hamish Harding, is missing.

A massive search operation is underway for the Titanic wreckage-bound submersible. The officials fear the craft’s oxygen supply could run out.

A co-founder of OceanGate believes the crew members' expertise means the "window available" for rescue is longer than first thought.

During the search, a debris field was discovered. It is unclear if it is connected to the missing submersible. The sub is carrying five people — a British adventurer, a French diver, a Pakistani father and son and the other co-funder of OceanGate Expeditions.