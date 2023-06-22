Imagine Dragons reveal epic trailer for upcoming documentary

The trailer opens up with the lead singer Dan Reynolds preparing to take the venue by storm

Imagine Dragons has released the trailer for their epic Hulu documentary named Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas. The trailer opens up with the lead singer Dan Reynolds preparing to take the venue by storm by starting the show.

The synopsis for the documentary reads: “Far from the days of playing in dive bars and casinos across the Las Vegas Strip, Imagine Dragons returns home to perform at the city’s largest stage, Allegiant Stadium, in a triumphant concert film that showcases the band's rise to fame and the city that helped shape their sound.”

As their hit track Believer plays in the background, Reynolds admits: "I feel like for many years, it was I don't really know who we are. But this tour is the first time that I knew — we are Imagine Dragons,”

The 35-year-old continued, adding: “Our goal was to be a self-sustained indie band that could make enough money to pay rent and have food. No idea that it would be this big. That's one in a billion.”

The documentary will also show the group in their early days along with new footage from the show and one-on-one interviews as they discuss their rise to new heights of fame.

Daniel Wayne Sermon remarks: "It's a bigger stage, but nothing's really changed.”