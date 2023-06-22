Louis Tomlinson’s concert sees 90 injured after being pelted with hailstones

The hail was reportedly the size of golf balls, leaving fans running out of the venue to escape the onslaught

90 fans have been injured after being pelted with hailstones at Louis Tomlinson’s concert at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. The hail was reportedly the size of golf balls, leaving fans running out of the venue to escape the onslaught.

The 31-year-old singer was set to perform at the outdoor venue on June 21st but the concert was canceled after nearly a hundred fans were facing injuries and required medical aid.

Around seven people had to be taken to the hospital to receive treatment for non-fatalistic injuries while around 90 others received aid on the spot, according to the West Metro Fire Rescue.

Some attendees took to Twitter to claim that they were suffering from broken hands and fingers while some released footage showing people being treated on the site of the show.

Images from the concert showed the alarmingly large hailstones outside of the venue while Louis admitted that he was “devastated” that the show had to be called off. Fans similarly expressed their fear over the situation, with one user writing:

“Tonight was the scariest night of my life. It started pelting people with hail at Red Rocks and my sister and I luckily found shelter under a sign. I am bleeding and have huge bumps on my head from the hail. Hoping everyone made it out safely.”