Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are a ‘mirror to us all’: ‘Fully self-obsessed’

Meghan Markle has just come under fire for allegedly weaving the kind of webs that get people lost in the “great Sussex labyrinth.”
Royal commentator and expert Petronella Wyatt made these admissions and claims regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
According to The Telegraph, “It’s easy to get lost in the great Sussex labyrinth, but it’s really quite simple. We inhabit a plutocracy and in a democratic state, the plutocracy inevitably takes the place of the missing aristocracy.”
“It is even mistaken for it, when it is something quite different,” she admitted.
At face value, “It lacks the essential characteristics of a true aristocracy; taste, culture, tradition, self sacrifice, courage and honesty.”
Thus “Meghan and Harry are a mirror to our collective faces, and our entertainment.”
“You see them on reality television, in The Tudors’ s** and sword fest, and in soap operas about how royals are now imagined to be; foolish, overdressed and physical approximations of Hollywood stars. Above all, gripped by self-obsession.”
