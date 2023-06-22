Meghan Markle is ‘ultimately damaged goods’ to Hollywood

Meghan Markle has just come under fire for being ‘damaged goods’ to many of Hollywood’s companies.



These claims have come in relation to Meghan Markle’s newfound partnership with the William Morris Endeavor (WME).

The accusations against Meghan Markle though have been shared by Lady Colin Campbell, a British socialite.

In her converastion with royal commentator Dan Wootton for GB News, Lady C said, “we need to discern between fact and fiction.”

Because “from what I heard from well-placed contacts in Paris's fashion industry, this might not be a lucrative deal."

During the course of her chat, Lady C went on to say, “Meghan isn't going to earn a lot from this deal, if it does materialize, because she's perceived as damaged goods.”

“They can get her at a steal,” after all because “Dior is much more crucial to Meghan's brand than vice versa.”