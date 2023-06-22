Meghan Markle has ‘uttered meaningless woke platitudes’: ‘Can’t make anything work’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has just come under fire for lacking any ability to ‘utter meaningless woke platitudes’.

These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal journalist Jane Moore.

According to The Sun she started by admitting, “The mind boggles.”



“But if I was a betting woman, I’d hazard a guess that it involves our very own Hooray Harry being clueless about the hard graft involved in making a podcast successful — ie something that people actually want to listen to.”

She also went on to add, “So, ‘Archetypes’ — the podcast in which Meghan helped women ‘to be our authentic selves’ and uttered meaningless woke platitudes such as ‘I want to hold a space for you as a guest to define yourself’ has been put out of its misery after just 13 episodes.”

“For while Meghan and Harry’s word-salad preachings might be tolerated in the upper echelons of the US dinner scene, where hanging out with a ‘dook and duchess’ might raise your social standing (stop laughing), the general public isn’t quite so gullible.”

Before concluding Ms Moore admitted, “What’s more, one of the guests — New York journalist Allison Yarrow — revealed that she wasn’t even interviewed by Meghan, whose comments were edited in afterwards. In other words, a producer and then editor did the hard graft.”