Tom Cruise filmed death-defying ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ stunt on first day of shoot

Tom Cruise talked about doing the crazy motorcycle stunt in Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One on the very first day of shoot.



The Top Gun star, who always leaves his fans awe-struck by doing his own stunts no matter how terrifying they look, dished on why he chose to film the death-defying stunt on first day of shoot.

"Well, we know either we're gonna continue with the film or we're not," Cruise jokingly told Entertainment Tonight. "Let's know day one... Do we all continue, or is it a major rewrite?"

With a more serious tone, the Hollywood hunk added, "I was training and I was ready. It was years preparing.”

Cruise continued: “I mean, I've been riding motorcycles since I was a little kid, raced cars and spent a lot of time just with aerobatics, airplanes, helicopters and parachutes... It all kind of came to that moment."

"You have to be razor sharp when you do something like that, so it was very important as we were prepping the film that that actually was the first thing [to shoot],” he revealed.

“Because I don't want to drop that and go shoot other things and then have my mind somewhere else,” the superstar shared. "Everyone was prepped, let's just get it done."

The new blockbuster action-thriller will hit the theaters on July 12th, 2023 with Part two of the movie slated to be released in 2024.