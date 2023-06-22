Prince William has no plans to play by ‘father’s rules’ as Prince of Wales

Prince William is in no mood to follow in the footsteps of his father, King Charles, now that he has taken on his title of Prince of Wales.



According to royal expert, Daniela Elser, “To be the Prince of Wales is to be trapped in limbo for decades on end.”

In her comment piece for News.com.au, Elser dubbed that for William, being Prince of Wales is a “crap job.”

“William, a man who looks like the human personification of middle-of-the-road plodding, the number one good boy, is in fact staging a bit of stealthy rebellion against his dear old dad, King Charles,” he opined.

She shared that while the title “confers seniority,” it has “no extra power.” She descried that it “carries with it added responsibility for the crown, but also demands a certain fealty to the sovereign. One is meant to know one’s place like a sort of princely geisha.”

Elser added, “For someone raised to be a King, it can be a galling, frustrating, wing-clipping, swallow-your-pride experience.

“However, William seems intent on doing it his own way, adios precedent, no matter that he is starting to look like something of a diet usurper.”

While Charles has his own way of doing things, William looks like he “clearly has no plans to play the same game.”

William gave his first interview to The Sunday Times in which he shared that he is set to launch a new five-year project tackling the issue of homelessness.

One former palace official told Richard Eden, the Daily Mail’s Diary Editor, “The timing of the interview will certainly have raised eyebrows at Buckingham Palace.”

The insider continued, “The interview and the Father’s Day picture have blown His Majesty off the front pages on the weekend of his first King’s Birthday Parade. It could have been sequenced better, especially given that the Duchy social-housing initiative isn’t being launched for a while yet.”

“Our man Willy looks dangerously like he is staging a far-from-subtle mutiny and has no intention of playing by his father’s rules,” Elser surmised.