Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are alive only to ‘strive for money and celebrity’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just come under fire for allegedly living ‘just for money and celebrity.

Royal commentator and expert Petronella Wyatt made these admissions and claims regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to The Telegraph she started off by referencing the state of early England and said, “In England, the 15th and 16th centuries were particularly bloody ages, with short life expectancy and a religious acceptance of death.”



“Not everyone cut the heads off their wives, though they probably would have liked to.”

“However, it was only when Henry VIII turned his attention to the blameless 67-year-old Countess of Salisbury, a Plantagenet cousin, and decided to execute her, too, that people demurred.”

But “things improved in the 18th century, and most aristocrats in British public life began to act with a sense of public duty.”

“The bloody king and philanthropic duke has now departed, but has been replaced by the reality star, the social media influencer and the plutocrat.”

Hence now “there is only one real form of human striving that is understood by our world and that is the striving for money and celebrity.”

And “You can call the Sussexes ‘grifters’, as one Spotify executive did a few days ago,” she added before signing off.