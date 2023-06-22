Post Malone and Raising Cane's collaborate on limited-edition collector's cups

Post Malone's latest collaboration with Raising Cane's has fans buzzing with excitement.

Raising Cane's, in partnership with Malone, has announced the launch of limited-edition collector's cups featuring the iconic "Rock Star" performer. These unique cups, available at all Raising Cane's locations across the United States, showcase designs inspired by Malone's tattoos.

Some cups display a close-up of his face, while others depict a cartoon version of Posty holding a microphone in one hand and a Cane's soft drink in the other. This exciting promotion comes after Malone and Raising Cane's CEO and founder, Todd Graves, recently opened a joint location near the rapper's residence in Midvale, Utah.

To introduce the limited edition 32-ounce cups, which went on sale on Wednesday, Malone unveiled an advertisement that pays homage to the 1983 crime drama "Scarface," directed by Brian De Palma.

The commercial draws inspiration from the film's iconic "Push It to the Limit" montage, which portrays the ascent of Tony Montana, played by Al Pacino, as his cocaine empire thrives.

The commercial, set to the tune of Paul Engemann's song "Push It to the Limit," features a close-up shot of chicken strips sizzling in a deep fryer, Malone's engaging conversation with Graves and the employees of Raising Cane's carrying Malone's guitar and a mannequin resembling the rapper into the pink-themed Midvale location of the chain.