Cailee Spaeny, Jacob Elordi transform in first teaser of Sofia Coppola’s biopic ‘Priscilla’

Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi completely transformed into Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s highly anticipated biopic, Priscilla.



An A24 production, the movie unveiled its first teaser trailer on Wednesday, June 21st, 2023.

A day before the teaser release, the official poster for the upcoming movie was released in which Spaeny is seemingly dressed a wedding gown and Elordi in a tux, recreating Priscilla and Elvis’ first kiss after their vows.

The teaser begins with Spaeny’s Priscilla doing her makeup, creating the iconic wing liner followed by putting on her falsies. The clip then shows Elordi’s Elvis on the piano, surrounded by girls, as Priscilla looks on in fascination. The video then glimpses into moments of the loved up couple, from their courtship, their first visit to Graceland to their wedding ceremony.

The clip also shares a look at the couple welcoming their only child, Lisa Marie. The clip ends with Priscilla’s mom asking her if there are other boys who interest her.

Coppola, 52, teamed up with A24 to adapt Priscilla Presley’s 1985 memoir, Elvis and Me, about Priscilla’s relationship with Elvis Presley from their courtship to eventual divorce.



“I’m excited to do something rooted in that Americana style for the first time. And Priscilla is a quintessential glamour icon Coppola told Vogue in October 2022.

“I was just so interested in Priscilla’s story and her perspective on what it all felt like to grow up as a teenager in Graceland. She was going through all the stages of young womanhood in such an amplified world — kind of similarly to [my movie] Marie Antoinette.”

The movie Priscilla is slated to release sometime in October this year.