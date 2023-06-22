Kajol on making tough decisions in life: 'The fact that I got married...'

Kajol is all set to feature in a courtroom drama titled 'The Trial'

Kajol, recently, spilled beans about her personal life and on making tough decisions in life.

While talking to IANS, Kajol unveiled the tough decisions she had to take in life at a point.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress admitted being hesitant to join the film industry. Later, when she made that decision, she found it difficult to decide whether she should get married at the peak of her career or not.

In a statement, the 48-year-old actress said: "Actually, a lot of instances in my life made me make tough decisions."

"The fact that I got married at the peak of my career, the fact that I actually joined the film industry, was a game changer for me because I didn’t know whether I wanted to join the film industry or not."

She also revealed that her father who was also a producer, Shomu Mukherjee also told her to make the choice wisely before entering into showbiz.

“You’re never going to get rid of this paint on your face. Once you put it on, it’s on forever. I remember thinking to myself that no, that’s not true, I can take it off whenever I like. Of course, time has proved that he is right”, said the My Name is Khan actress.

Workwise, Kajol’s will be next seen in a courtroom drama, The Trial. She also has Lust Stories 2 in the pipeline, which is set to stream on Netflix on June 29, reports India Today.