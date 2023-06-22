Bryan Cranston recreates iconic Ariana Madix 'VPR' rant

Bryan Cranston has sent the internet into a tizzy as he hilariously pulled off Ariana Madix's monologue against Tom Sandoval in the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale.
Appearing on the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Breaking Bad alum pulled the reality star monologue about the TomTom owner betrayal.
Before going for the rendition, the Emmy winner asked, "Is it alright if I don't know what I'm doing?"
And added that he's "never seen the show" before the acting challenge.
Soon, the studio's bright lights dimmed as the 67-year-old started melodramatically copying the 37-year-old breakup speech.
"I've been with you for nine years, when you were literally ***, like, wearing combat boots and skinny jeans. And didn't have a dime to your name. Oh, no," the star acted.
"Now you've got a little bit of money. Little bar, little band. And this girl is going to act enamored with you? Cause that's what you want. You want someone to just gas you up. You're worth nothing," Cranston said.
The Your Honor actor finished the monologue with Madix's final words to Sandoval, "I regret ever loving you," then turned away emotionally to cover his face.
The show's host was muzzling his laughter during the monologue while the audience enthusiastically cheered Cranston's hilarious act.
