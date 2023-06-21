Harry Styles tells pregnant woman to 'go for a wee’ as he stalls Cardiff gig for her

Harry Styles pauses Cardiff gig for pregnant woman to go to the toilet, later helps name her baby

At his sold-out Love On Tour show at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, Harry Styles halted his performance to allow an expectant mother named Sian and her partner Elliot to use the restroom.

Prior to addressing the "name our baby" cup thrown onstage by Sian and Elliot during his concert, Styles paused the performance to allow Sian to quickly use the restroom without missing any part of the show.

He told the crowd: "I think we all agree that it's important that Sian goes for a wee don't we?"

The Sign of the Times singer then said: “Do you know what I'm gonna do this one time? You go for a wee, I'm gonna stall”

While waiting for Sian to return, Harry engaged with fans in the audience, even conversing with one individual about their recent failed MOT.

As soon as he spotted Sian returning to her spot, he cheered and proceeded to ask the couple about the names they were considering for a boy and a girl.

After conversing with the couple about potential baby names, Harry enlisted the help of the audience to choose from the options of Stevie, Harley, Rafe, and Caleb. The loudest cheer was received by the name Stevie.