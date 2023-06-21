'Modern Family' actor thanks The Rock for praising the 'brilliant cast'

Actor Dwayne The Rock Johnson on Tuesday said "Modern Family" is one of the best shows ever created.

Sharing a hilarious scene from the ABC show on Instagram, the actor wrote," One of the greatest shows ever. Brilliant cast".

Nearly one million people liked The Rock's Instagram post and his comments about the The Modern family.

Among those who commented on his post was Rico Rodriguez who played Manny Delgado on the show which ran for eleven seasons from 2009 to 2020.



"Thanks for the love, The Rock," said Rico.



"Modern Family" follows the lives of three diverse family set-ups in suburban Los Angeles, linked by patriarch Jay Pritchett.



Modern Family employs an ensemble cast and is presented in a mockumentary style, with the characters frequently speaking directly to the camera in confessional interview segments.





