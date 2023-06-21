Maya Hawke shares mixed feelings about potential romance for her Stranger Things character

Maya Hawke, known for her role as Robin Buckley in Stranger Things, has shared her thoughts on the potential direction of her character in the popular Netflix sci-fi series.
In the previous season, Hawke's character, Robin Buckley, found herself developing feelings for Vickie, the clarinetist in Hawkins High School's marching band, portrayed by Amybeth McNulty.
As the season concluded, viewers witnessed a heartwarming moment where Robin and Vickie. The final scene left fans speculating about the possibility of a romantic relationship between Robin and Vickie.
However, Hawke expressed mixed emotions regarding this potential development. When asked about it in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, the talented actress from Asteroid City responded, "I don't know. I feel mixed about it. I feel like there’s that’s both a great thing, and I also love characters where their love life is not the center of their existence.”
Furthermore, Hawke mentioned that her character's bond with Steve Harrington, portrayed by Joe Keery, is a significant factor contributing to her uncertainty. “That friendship with Steve is so special,” she explained. “Friendships have been carrying me through my life, and I think they’re really important, and they deserve their time.”
