Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have lost ‘royal privileges and even the liberal elite’

Experts have just ridiculed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry now that ‘Big Business has called their bluff’.



These claims and questions have been issued by royal commentator Meghan McCain.

According to the Daily Mail she asked “One wonders, too, about the remaining tomes in Harry’s promised ‘four-book’ deal with Penguin, reportedly worth $25 million.”

Because “after the publication of his todger-stuffed memoir Spare in January, the couple’s popularity hit new lows. Could they survive the damage of a further three books?”

But not to mention “could we?” she also asked in the midst of the chat.

“Out here in the real world that they so desired, they’ve lost their families, their royal privileges and even the liberal elite,” by now.

Now, even “Big Business has called their bluff” so “who will be next to step off the grievance-tour bus?”