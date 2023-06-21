Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's paycheck comes from the world's 'morbid curiosity’

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s career is only staying afloat because of the world’s morbid curiosity.

These accusations have been issued by GB News host Patrick Christys.

He first started off by noting how “they’ve had a series of losses recently with the low-speed car chase through New York.”

Plus, Mr Christy believes, “I don’t think the reaction to Prince Harry’s book was particularly good at all. I know that the sales were good.”

But “I think that was more out of a morbid curiosity than anything else than the content.”

Even “the South Park episode - I mean good grief. The kind of international fame that they wanted is not that.”

“Are brands going to look at them now and think: ‘Do I want to be aligned with you?’” he even asked.

After all, “If you are being paid a heck of a lot of money. The idea that they couldn’t churn out enough content for that amount of money. Is it lazy?”