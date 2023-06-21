Meghan Markle doesn’t have the ‘intellectual wisdom or capacity’ to keep up in USA

Experts believe Meghan Markle possesses not the ‘lived experience’ to upkeep her ‘holier-than-thou’ life.

These accusations have been issued by GB News host Patrick Christys.

The veteran journalist started the converastion off by accusing Meghan Markle of not having the “intellectual wisdom or capacity” and “lived experience” to keep up with Archetypes.

“Was it a mistake to try and do a podcast that was based around some kind of holier-than-thou high echelon of intellect?” he asked.

“(Telling the world) I have got this message to give and words of wisdom.”

Before concluding he also said, “When with respect Meghan Markle did not have the lived experience - or dare I say it intellectual wisdom and capacity - to actually offer something to people.”

It became ‘understandable’ that Spotify moved to terminate their contract, Mr Christy feels.